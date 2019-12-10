First Alert Forecast: Bahamian breezes today, Canadian chill tomorrow

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for tapping into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Posted here: your seven-day forecast for Wilmington. But don't forget: you can get a full ten-day forecast more nuanced for your exact location on your WECT Weather App. Let's discuss some of the highlights...
- Bahamian breezes Tuesday: Muggy and warm south winds will possibly gust over 15 mph and almost certainly push temperatures through the 60s and into the 70s. Far inland spots ought to have the best shot at getting deep into the 70s. Also expect partly cloudy skies and the risk of only a stray fog bank or shower.
- Canadian chill Wednesday: A cold front will switch winds into a nippy northerly direction and aggressive 20 to 25 mph gusts will add an extra bite. Expect temperatures to remain steady in the 40s and 50s. Also expect a window of thick clouds and light to moderate showers - most especially in the morning hours.
- Temperatures and rain chances rebuild: Thursday will feature some of the lows of the period. Morning temperatures: mainly middle 30s. Afternoon highs: mainly lower 50s. Rain chances: a rock-bottom 0%. From there, a new storm system will punctuate the week with 50s and 60s and a late Friday and early Saturday 70% rain chance spike.
Thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and have a great day!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.