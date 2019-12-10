COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: ‘Send us to the show!’ Librarian wants to take students to Broadway play in N.Y.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Of the 22 books students at Leland Middle School and Cedar Grove Middle School read as part of a competition, one in particular, stands out, according to the Leland Middle School librarian.
“The hardest and probably most thought provoking one is ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’” Allison Gale says on the Donors Choose website.
Gale, the librarian at Leland Middle School, is now on a mission to take the students and their chaperones to see the Broadway performance, To Kill a Mockingbird, currently playing in New York. She’s asking for donations through the Donors Choose website.
“We would love to give them a once in a lifetime chance of seeing this performed live. We’ve got the bus but now we need the tickets,” Gale says.
Gale set a goal of $2,364 to purchase 50 tickets for the students and chaperones. She only needs $759 to tell the students they are headed to New York.
The classic, “To Kill a Mockingbird” is based on the 1960 novel written by Harper Lee and adapted for stage by Aaron Sorkin.
In addition to seeing the Broadway play, Gale says the students would also be able to tour at least one museum.
“Many students in our community have limited life experiences and this brief trip will be a chance for them to learn about the arts and other opportunities that are available not only outside of our town but in other states as well, she says on the Donors Choose site. “We hope to provide our students with an experience that they can draw from for years to come!”
If you would like to help send the students at Leland Middle School and Cedar Grove Middle School to New York, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.