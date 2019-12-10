CDC investigating E. Coli outbreak linked to salad kits

(WWBT) - The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration are investigating a multi-state E. Coli outbreak thought to be caused by a particular brand of premade salad kits.
Officials believe the likely source of the outbreak is the Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kit.
Eight people in three states have been affected. They fell ill between November 5 and November 15, 2019.
Three people have been hospitalized, and one person experienced kidney failure.
No deaths have been reported.
