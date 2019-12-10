' It changed by life,' YMCA recognized by CDC for Diabetes Prevention Program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Friday, The YMCA of Southeastern NC received full recognition status for their Diabetes Prevention Program. The award is the highest honor given by the Center of Disease Control.
“It’s a huge recognition to know that what we’re doing is actually working so it’s making a difference," says Bridget Carroll, the YMCA’s program coordinator. "We’re helping the numbers of type 2 diabetes drop, and it’s just good to be a part of that and be recognized in our area and delivering this program.”
The program started in 2015 and has helped 150 people across New Hanover, Pender and Brunswick Counties.
It’s a group-based program for high risk patients or people who have been diagnosed with pre-diabetes. According to the YMCA, it has been shown to reduce the number of new cases of diabetes by 58 percent overall, and by 71 percent in adults over 60.
“I tried the diets and working out and I still couldn’t lose weight, while being at risk for diabetes,” says program participant Diane Guididas. “This made it simple, and I lost 60 lbs in the year I participated. It changed by life and I’m close to going off several medications.”
