Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office issues holiday challenge to neighboring law enforcement

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office released a video Christmas card that came with a call to action for nearby agencies.
The video opens with a deputy conducting a traffic stop. Rather than handing a citation to the driver through her car window, the deputy opens a copy of legendary Christmas story “'Twas the night before Christmas.”
The rest of the video features the many people who work to keep the sheriff’s office up and running. Deputies read to a classroom full of kids, detention staff share the tale with other officers, 911 dispatchers, recruiting staff, detectives, SWAT, animal services workers, volunteers, and even a county judge make an appearance in the video reciting lines from the beloved tale.
The sheriff comes in at the end with his family to wish everyone a Merry Christmas
The festive video also challenges law enforcement agencies across our area to find a creative way to tell the story in their own way, dubbing it the #Twasthenightbeforechristmaschallenge. Several agencies across the Carolinas were tagged in the video in hopes they would share their rendition of the story.
