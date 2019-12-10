Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office issues holiday challenge to neighboring law enforcement

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office issues holiday challenge to neighboring law enforcement
The video features a deputy reading to a class of children. (Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By Kendall McGee | December 10, 2019 at 6:27 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 6:27 PM

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office released a video Christmas card that came with a call to action for nearby agencies.

The video opens with a deputy conducting a traffic stop. Rather than handing a citation to the driver through her car window, the deputy opens a copy of legendary Christmas story “'Twas the night before Christmas.”

The rest of the video features the many people who work to keep the sheriff’s office up and running. Deputies read to a classroom full of kids, detention staff share the tale with other officers, 911 dispatchers, recruiting staff, detectives, SWAT, animal services workers, volunteers, and even a county judge make an appearance in the video reciting lines from the beloved tale.

The sheriff comes in at the end with his family to wish everyone a Merry Christmas

The festive video also challenges law enforcement agencies across our area to find a creative way to tell the story in their own way, dubbing it the #Twasthenightbeforechristmaschallenge. Several agencies across the Carolinas were tagged in the video in hopes they would share their rendition of the story.

You can watch the full video here.

'Twas the Night Before Christmas....BCSO Style!

This was a lot of fun! Thanks to Casey Roman - Paparazzi for producing such a festive and FUN video! Take a look and listen as many of the BCSO divisions read one of our favorite Christmas stories - 'Twas the Night Before Christmas! We'd also like to challenge other law enforcement agencies from our area and beyond to see how creative they can be telling this traditional story this holiday season! #twasthenightbeforechristmaschallenge New Hanover County Sheriff's Office Sunset Beach Police Department Leland NC Police Department Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department Southport Police Department NC Columbus County Sheriff's Office Bladen County Sheriff's Office Oak Island Police Department Shallotte Police Department Alamance County Sheriff's Office Alexander County Sheriff's Office Buncombe County Sheriff's Office Burke County Sheriff's Office Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office Caldwell County Sheriff's Office Camden County Sheriff's Office Carteret County Sheriff's Office Caswell County Sheriff's Office Catawba County Sheriff's Office Chatham County Sheriff's Office-NC Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Chowan County Sheriff's Office Cleveland County Sheriff's Office Craven County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Ennis W. Wright: Cumberland County NC Currituck County Sheriff's Office Dare County Sheriff's Office Davidson County Sheriff's Office Duplin County Sheriff's Office Durham County Sheriff's Office Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Gaston County Sheriff's Office Gates County Sheriff's Office Graham County Sheriff's Office Granville County Sheriff's Office Greene County Sheriff's Office Guilford County Sheriff's Office Halifax County Sheriff's Office Harnett County Sheriff's Office Haywood County Sheriff's Office - North Carolina Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Hendersonville North Carolina Hertford County Sheriff's Office Hoke County Sheriff's Office Hyde County Sheriff's Office Iredell County Sheriff Jackson County Sheriff's Office NC Jones County Sheriff's Office / Danny R. Heath, Sheriff Lenoir County Sheriff's Office Lee County Sheriff's Office McDowell County Sheriff's Office Macon County Sheriff's Office Madison County Sheriff's Office Martin County Sheriff's Office - Tim Manning, Sheriff Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, Charlotte NC Mitchell County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Moore County Sheriff's Office Nash County Sheriff's Office Merry Christmas to all!

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.