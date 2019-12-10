Brunswick Community College men off to hot start

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - It’s exam week for the Brunswick Community College basketball team and when they are not hitting the books, the Dolphins are coming together on the court.
At 7-2 the Dolphins have goals of making it to the National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.
“If we keep our heads and we are on the same page, I feel like we can go to Hutch,” said sophomore Silas Love.
Coming off an All-American first season, teams are paying more attention to Love as a sophomore.
“More teams come up with a game plan for me,” said Love. “They double the post more. And once they double the post, I can kick the ball out of my teammates more for the open shots.”
“To get double-teamed and triple-teamed every night and still be able to pass the ball to his teammates,” added BCC coach Walter Shaw. “He’s a very willing passer and very unselfish guy.”
The Dolphin's goal is to win every game but know when they count.
“In junior college, you have to win the tournament to get to the national tournament,” said Shaw. “So, we want to make sure we get better during the conference. But we want to make sure we peak at the right time, which are those three days in March.”
The Dolphins return to the court Friday when they host Chattanooga State.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.