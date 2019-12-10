Bladen Co. added to Hurricane Dorian disaster declaration

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen and Chowan counties have been added to the list of North Carolina counties eligible to apply for federal disaster assistance to supplement state and local Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts.
FEMA Public Assistance funding is now available to local governments, state agencies and certain private nonprofits in affected areas.
There are now a total of 28 North Carolina counties designated for Public Assistance as part of the Hurricane Dorian major disaster declaration. Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, Onslow, Pender and Robeson counties are among those included.
Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program to reimburse eligible disaster-related debris removal, emergency protective measures and the repair or restoration of public facilities such as roads, bridges, water control facilities, buildings, equipment, public utilities, parks and recreational facilities.
