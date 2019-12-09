6-Year-old boy waiting for heart transplant asks for Christmas cards

By Samantha Maneri | December 8, 2019 at 6:06 PM EST - Updated December 9 at 8:23 AM

WORCESTER, Ma. (WBTS) - A 6-year-old Massachusetts boy waiting for a new heart is asking for Christmas cards to help lift his spirits according to NBC10 in Boston.

WBTS reports Carlos Rolon, who was born with a congenital heart disease, will spend the holidays at Boston Children’s Hospital.

He has already been through many procedures and surgeries.

His mother posted a video of Carlos asking for Christmas cards to decorate his hospital room to Facebook.

You can send Christmas cards to Carlos at this address:

Boston Children’s Hospital

Cardiac Unit 8 East

C/o Carlos Rolon

300 Longwood Ave

Boston, MA 02115

Copyright 2019 WBTS. All rights reserved.

