Two moms hosting ‘Autism Closet Exchange’

“It’s not uncommon to get a weighted blanket, or a swing, or a vest and sew whatever the kid is into on it to personalize it and try to get them excited about it,” Tondeur said. “These items, even just a pair of headphones can be life changing for a child. A bite band, a chewing toy can make it so they can pay attention and learn something in school. So they may seem like small things for us who don’t need them but for these kids it’s life changing on a daily basis.”