Three in custody for dirt bike thefts; fourth person wanted

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three people were taken into custody while a fourth is still wanted in connection to the thefts of dirt bikes from a Wilmington business.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a commercial burglary alarm in the 5700 block of Market Street at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
Three dirt bikes valued at over $27,000 in total were taken.
Police arrested two men in the incident.
Jeremy Wilson, 30, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He also was arrested on an outstanding warrant for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
William Henry Mason Jr., 29, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Police say that a secure custody order was obtained a 16-year-old for breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. He was taken to juvenile detention.
A fourth person, 28-year-old Cordera Qhantrel Boyd, still is wanted in the case.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the WPD at 910-343-3620. Tips can be submitted anonymously here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.