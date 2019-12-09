St. Francis squares off against Presbyterian

VARYING EXPERIENCE: St. Francis (NY) has leaned on senior leadership while Presbyterian has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Chauncey Hawkins, Deniz Celen, Unique McLean and Rob Higgins have collectively accounted for 63 percent of St. Francis (NY)'s scoring this season. On the other side, freshmen Cory Hightower, Chris Martin and Michael Isler have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team's scoring this year and have scored 50 percent of all Blue Hose points over their last five.CLUTCH CORY: Hightower has connected on 20.8 percent of the 24 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 69 percent of his free throws this season.