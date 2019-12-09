South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi crowned Miss Universe 2019

(AP) - South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned Miss Universe 2019, giving the country its second title in in three years in a pageant that also saw strong showings from contestants from Puerto Rico and Mexico.
She is the third South African to be crowned Miss Universe. Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters won in 2017 and Margaret Gardiner was before her in 1978.
Tunzi, a 26-year-old gender violence activist, said she was forced to abandon her studies for a year because of her family's economic difficulties, but her modeling work allowed her to continue her education. She studied public relations at Cape Peninsula University of Technology.
Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson is this year's runner-up with Miss Mexico Sofia Aragon as the second runner-up.
