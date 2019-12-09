REPORT: App State’s Eli Drinkwitz headed to Mizzou

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Appalachian State’s football coach is on the move after a year on the job, according to a report from ESPN.
Chris Low tweeted Sunday that Eli Drinkwitz had reached an agreement to coach Missouri, which went 6-6 and fired head coach Barry Odom after the season.
The news comes one day after Drinkwitz led the Mountaineers to a 45-38 win over Louisiana for the Sun Belt championship. Appalachian State will face UAB in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21.
Appalachian State hired Drinkwitz after Scott Satterfield departed for Louisville last season. Drinkwitz went 12-1 with the Mountaineers.
Prior to joining Appalachian State, Drinkwitz was an assistant at NC State from 2016-18.
