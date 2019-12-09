'Otterly’ adorable exhibit coming to the aquarium at Fort Fisher

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Construction is scheduled to begin in January on a $1.8 million project at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher.
The 3,000 square foot “Otters on the Edge” exhibit will feature behind the scenes care areas, interactive water elements and living space for separate family groups.
The habitat will house Asian small-clawed otters, a vulnerable species the NC Aquarium calls “energetic and notoriously cute.” The aquarium is expected to get two or three otters initially.
“The aquarium cares about saving animals locally and globally,” said Aquarium Director Hap Fatzinger. “Caring for these otters, helping our visitors understand the threats the animals face will help inspire action for wildlife and wild places.”
The new habitat will be a renovation of the aquarium’s existing freshwater conservancy space. The aquarium’s rescued bald eagle will be relocated to a new, outdoor habitat in the garden this spring. Plans for the renovations have been in the works for several years, however the project was delayed by Hurricane Florence.
It’s expected to be complete in the next six months.
The aquarium’s conservatory building closed to visitors in November to accommodate roof and fire suppression repairs and will likely remain closed into late spring 2020. However, the aquarium remains open during the construction, as all saltwater galleries, touch pools and outdoor gardens are accessible. Aquarium general admission is reduced by $3 during the conservatory closure.
