Newcomer vies for New Hanover County Commissioner seat in 2020

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - You’ll see a new name in the political ring in 2020; newcomer Steve Miller is vying for one of three New Hanover County Commissioner seats.
Miller says was inspired to run after seeing the development around his Porters Neck neighborhood that has the potential to increase flooding and impact the roads.
He has a Ph.D. in theoretical chemistry from Georgetown University and is currently retired. When he was working, Miller co-founded two technology companies and served as a Fortune 200 company executive.
He has been involved in numerous volunteer activities here the Wilmington area, as well as having been a member of two not-for-profit boards.
Miller plans to self-fund the kick off of his campaign.
