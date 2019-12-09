Man injured by gunfire Friday faces charges in August shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who was injured in a shooting Friday in Wilmington now is facing charges in a separate shooting.
According to Wilmington Police Department officials, Daquan Mullins was struck by gunfire at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Princess Place Drive near Sam’s Food Mart.
Officers were notified by New Hanover Regional Medical Center staff that Mullins had arrived at the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Mullins had outstanding warrants for a shooting incident in the 2900 block of Spaulding Drive on Aug. 27.
He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, communicating threats, discharging a firearm in a reckless manner and failure to appear on a misdemeanor.
