Man injured by gunfire Friday faces charges in August shooting
Daquan Mullins (Source: New Hanover County Detention Center)
December 9, 2019 at 1:23 PM EST - Updated December 9 at 1:23 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who was injured in a shooting Friday in Wilmington now is facing charges in a separate shooting.

According to Wilmington Police Department officials, Daquan Mullins was struck by gunfire at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Princess Place Drive near Sam’s Food Mart.

Officers were notified by New Hanover Regional Medical Center staff that Mullins had arrived at the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Mullins had outstanding warrants for a shooting incident in the 2900 block of Spaulding Drive on Aug. 27.

He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, communicating threats, discharging a firearm in a reckless manner and failure to appear on a misdemeanor.

