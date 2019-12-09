Leland’s first brewery planned for 2020

“The craft brewery industry in Wilmington and the entire region has been growing rapidly but, until now, Leland has not been part of the mix. As a result, Leland and Brunswick County residents must travel to Wilmington and surrounding parts to enjoy their favorite brews,” said Vidmar. “We are excited to welcome 7twenty6 Brewing Co. as the town’s first and long-awaited brewery and another exciting addition to the Gateway District.”