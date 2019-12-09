Freeman Park annual permits on sale today after delivery delays

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Annual permits for Freeman Park go on sale starting at noon, Monday, Dec. 9.
The original start of the permit sales had to be delayed due to delivery issues.
Permits will cost $100 when purchased in person through Jan. 31, 2020. After that date, the price increases to $200.
All online purchases will be at the full amount of $200.
Starting at noon, permits can be purchased in-person at the following locations.
Carolina Beach Town Hall - 1121 N. Lake Park Blvd.
Carolina Beach Parking Office - 1708 Canal Dr.
Island Tackle - 801 N. Lake Park Blvd.
