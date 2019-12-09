First Alert Forecast: warmest weather of December likely soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! Hope you had a great weekend! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. The week ahead looks active with an approaching cold front in the short-term and a developing storm system in the long-term...
Through Tuesday, the Cape Fear Region will be situated ahead of a slowly approaching cold front. Balmy southwest breezes will bring temperatures to the 60s and 70s and could whisk in an odd shower, but most hours ought to be dry as the front expends most of its moisture to our north and west.
Expect the longer-range period to begin with some dry, chilly post-cold-frontal air - temperatures will crest no higher than the 40s and 50s Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday sports a 0% rain chance but, as a storm system develops near the Carolina Coast, odds for rain will grow to a much healthier 50 to 60% late Friday into Saturday.
Catch these details and more in your First Alert seven-day Forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember, you can get a location-specific forecast for a full ten days anytime you want on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.