City holds groundbreaking on North Waterfront Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After years of debate, planning and designing, the construction phase of Wilmington’s newest park is officially underway.
City leaders including Mayor Bill Saffo, members of the Wilmington City Council and leaders in the development industry gathered Monday afternoon to officially break ground on the project.
The effort has its origins in the failed attempt to bring minor league baseball to the city, Mayor Bill Saffo said, when the voters decided they’d rather have a park.
In 2013, the city purchased the 6.6 acres along the banks of the Cape Fear, and Monday Saffo said he was excited to see it finally coming together.
He also said he and other city leaders are perfectly comfortable with the project being over budget.
“We feel at the end of the day that we wanted to make certain that the community have a first-class park, a first-class facility, for many years to come," the mayor said, "And I’m sure that once we spend this money and they get in here, they’ll say it was well worth it.”
The project timeline has the park open and ready for the 2021 fall concert season.
