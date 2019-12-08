’A big blow to the city.’ Iconic NoDa restaurant owner shot, killed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the owners of Charlotte-staple Brooks’ Sandwich House was shot and killed while opening up the restaurant early Monday morning, police say.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to a shooting at the walk-up restaurant on N. Brevard Street at N. Davidson Street around 5 a.m. Officers say they found 61-year-old Scott Allen Brooks fatally shot.
Around 6 a.m., police said they were investigating Brook’s death as a homicide.
“It appears the employee, or an employee of the business, was beginning his day and was confronted by some unknown assailant,” a police spokesperson said.
“That’s a place where you’ll see everybody from Charlotte converged there. It’s an iconic type of place and a landmark, so… obviously a big blow to the city,” police said.
Scott Brooks ran Brooks’ Sandwich House along with his twin brother, David Brooks, for decades. Their father, Calvin “CT” Brooks Jr, founded the iconic restaurant on N. Brevard St. in 1973.
Anyone with further information about the shooting is urged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
