Barbershop uses community platform to help man fighting for his life

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Last month Blake Holmes was hit by a car on Kerr Avenue making a left turn. Witnesses described it as “getting thrown like a rag doll”.
Holmes was hospitalized with serious injuries and had to have his lower left leg amputated.
The driver who hit Holmes was cited for Driving While License was Revoked, Expired Registration and Failure to Yield the Right of Way.
His friends at Queen Street Barbershop held a fundraiser Sunday to make sure he has all the help he can get once he leaves the hospital.
“It’s been different not having him roll in here," said Hayden Mingus, Queen Street Barbershop owner. "Especially on a motorcycle. He’s brought in a lot of friends with him as well, we’ve had so many people come in here and be like I want a haircut, I want to do anything I can to support him.”
Mingus said he doesn’t know how Holmes will handle life once he’s released from the hospital.
“It’s the little things I think people forget about, rents due, water bill’s due," said Mingus. "It’s Christmas time, he probably wanted to buy presents, stuff like that. Beyond the injuries its just everything is so shook up, it’s got to be insane, I couldn’t imagine.”
Mingus wants Holmes to know he has all the support he can get, including the proceeds from Sunday’s fundraiser, at the barbershop.
