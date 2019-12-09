‘#Alice’ is a high-tech twist on a classic fairytale

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - #Alice is the story of a young girl who gets sucked into her smart phone and has to navigate her way back out.
The show is a modern-day version of Alice in Wonderland but instead of falling down the rabbit hole, Alice gets sucked in to her phone and must try to escape with the help of various apps while trying to avoid the OS, the show’s evil villain.
The show opens Wednesday, Dec. 11. More information is available here.
#Alice was written and directed by Zach Hanner, Executive Director of Superstar Academy, a 501c3 non-profit organization whose goal is to provide acting instruction to area youth at low or no cost. It provides after school and in-school instruction, including programs at DC Virgo, Williston, Laney as well as a program for special needs students.
The show received the “Best Children’s Theater Performance” at the 2014 Wilmington Theater Awards.
“The show is as timely today as it was when it was conceived,” Hanner said. “It provides some context in to kid’s relationships with technology and offers ideas for parent that have to deal with this issue on a daily basis.”
