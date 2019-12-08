Pearl Harbor Day commemoration takes place in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 78th Pearl Harbor anniversary commemoration was held at the Historic USO Community Arts Center on Second and Orange streets Saturday.
A sole survivor of the Pearl Harbor attack, walked to his seat with a little more pep than would be expected from a 97-year-old. Cane in hand, to help with each step.
Twenty-three soldiers from the area served in Pearl Harbor, and three died on Dec. 7, 1941.
Dan Nofziger has some ties to Pearl Harbor, his mother-in-law was a military nurse at the time. She got pulled away from her duties and had to take care of naval soldier in blacked out windows.
“Its a lasting impression," said Nofziger. "It shows you that life is not indefinite and you have to sacrifice sometimes to keep the freedom as it is.”
Nofziger is a Navy veteran. Both he and his wife worked at the Pentagon during the 9/11 attacks, and is no stranger to surprise attacks on the U.S.
WECT’s Jon Evans did a sit down interview with “Bud” Hollenbeck, the only living survivor in our area. You can find that podcast here.
