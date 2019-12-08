New parade planned for Sunday in Riegelwood

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A group is putting on the its first ever Christmas parade & festival in Riegelwood, NC.
“Christmas in the Village” was an idea thought of by Veronica Beaver and co. after the Leland Christmas parade had to be cancelled for the first time in 27 years.
Beaver said their area has taken it hard over the past couple of years, naming two hurricanes as the culprits of their frustration. She said the community has shown amazing resolve, but a little holiday cheer can go a long way.
“We are a tight-knit community, we are family,” said Beaver. “We just want our family to smile again, they’re hurting and we just want them to smile. We just want those kids to actually see some hope and genuine laughter.”
The parade route is about a mile and a half long and will start behind the fire station at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 8.
There will be a festival to follow.
