New Hanover Co. deputies investigate attempted break-in

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an alleged attempted break-in in the Murrayville area Saturday night.
Lt. Jerry Brewer tells WECT a man left home for about 20 minutes on Saturday night and came home to hear the sound of a window breaking in the back of his house on Sapling Circle.
The man told investigators he thought he saw someone take off into the woods.
WECT viewers reported heavy police activity in the Murrayville/Ogden area Saturday night and several reported seeing a helicopter scanning the area.
Lt. Brewer says deputies searched the area but did not find anyone.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.