Man rides across state on bike as call to action

WILMINGTON, NC - Esteamed Coffee, a shop that will employ people with various disabilities who would otherwise struggle to find meaningful employment, hosted its first annual N.C. Bike Ride. The ride started Tuesday, Dec. 3, otherwise known as National Giving Day, and Esteamed Coffee Board Member Kirby Barbour rode his bike 400 miles across North Carolina to raise awareness and funds for the shop’s grand opening in Cary next year.
The N.C. Bike Ride also raised funds for six nonprofits with similar missions – Moji Coffee & More, A Special Blend, Gabi’s Grounds, 321 Coffee, Awaken, and Special Pedals. The minimum goal was to raise $100 for every mile of the bike ride, totaling at least $40,000. Donations will be divided among Esteamed Coffee and the six nonprofits. For more information, click here.
“We are excited to organize the first-ever, state-wide collaborative event which will bring wider awareness to seven nonprofits working together toward a common goal: creating jobs for people with disabilities in North Carolina,” said Angie Hudson, Co-Founder of Esteamed Coffee. “Through the N.C. Bike Ride, all involved nonprofits are showing our great state how much we care about our mission and each other’s efforts to create meaningful work for people with disabilities.”
“Esteamed Coffee is excited about the workforce development opportunity that our shop and all the other shops involved are bringing to those in our communities with disabilities,” shared Tamara Lapsley, Co-Founder of Esteamed Coffee. “Our employees will be so well trained that other businesses may desire to recruit them, thereby allowing each shop to employ additional workers with disabilities seeking a supportive work environment. It’s a win-win for all communities involved!”
“This is a cause I’m deeply passionate about because my son is on the autism spectrum,” shared Barbour, a Cary resident who joined Esteamed Coffee’s Board of Directors this year. “I want to make sure he has the opportunity to enjoy the quality of life that we all deserve.”
Barbour will started his ride on Tuesday in Winston-Salem, N.C., and rode to A Special Blend in Greensboro, N.C. On Wednesday, Dec. 4, he will rode to Cary, N.C. to a warm welcome by the Esteamed Coffee, Gabi’s Grounds and 321 Coffee teams. On Thursday, Dec. 5, he arrived at Awaken in Greenville, N.C. The ride completed on Saturday, Dec. 7 with Special Pedals in Wilmington, N.C. at a grand finale event at FlyTrap Brewing.
To follow the ride via social media, and for more information, visit click here.
