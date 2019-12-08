Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

HEMP FARMER ARRESTED
Judge: South Carolina hemp farmer's crop must be protected
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a South Carolina hemp farmer's crop must be protected as he awaits trial on a charge he grew the crop in the wrong place. The State Law Enforcement Division destroyed 10 acres of John Pendarvis' hemp crop in Dorchester County after his arrest on charges he was growing it in a field not registered with the state. The farmer reported an additional 2 acres of hemp in Marion County. A judge said it must be harvested and sold and the money held in a trust until Pendarvis' criminal case is resolved.
MEDIA LITERACY
SC lawmaker wants to expand media literacy teaching
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina lawmaker wants education officials to develop plans to teach students to be more critical of what they read and post online. Democratic state Rep. Seth Rose of Columbia says his bill would expand the current state curriculum that teaches media literacy because it's not adequate in today's social media environment. The state Education Department says media literacy is already taught in several courses. For example, in U.S. government classes, students learn about the roles of media, political parties and interest groups in shaping public opinion.
AP-US-HALEY-CONFEDERATE FLAG
Haley: Killer 'hijacked' Confederate flag meaning for some
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley says in an interview that a man who gunned down nine worshipers at an African American church in 2015 ‘hijacked’ the ideals some connected to the Confederate battle flag. Haley told conservative political commentator and Blaze TV host Glenn Beck that the flag had meant “service, and sacrifice and heritage” to some in South Carolina. An interview excerpt on social media drew criticism from many who said the flag represents treason and racial hatred. As governor, Haley openly backed removal of the flag from the South Carolina Statehouse following the murders in Charleston.
MALL SHOOTING
Judge tosses out charges against 6 in SC mall shooting
GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina judge has tossed out attempted murder and other charges against six men accused of a shooting at the Greenwood Mall last year. The judge halted the trial Thursday, saying prosecutors never proved any of the defendants had a gun, fired the weapon or intended to shoot the possible victim. The man who authorities said was the target of the July 2018 shooting refused to cooperate with investigators and didn't follow a court order to testify. Authorities also said the mall's surveillance cameras didn't cover the spot where the shooting took place.
AP-US-OBIT-CIVIL-RIGHTS-ATTORNEY
S. Carolina civil right lawyer, 1st Amendment champion dies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina civil rights lawyer who helped redefine free speech rights for attorneys has died. The State newspaper reports Edna Smith Primus died Nov. 29 at age 75. She was one of the first black women to practice law in South Carolina, and worked with the American Civil Liberties Union in the 1970s. After working with women who had been involuntarily sterilized, Primus became the center of a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case involving the rights of attorneys to seek clients in cases that involve political expression and advocating for the rights of the public.
HIGHWAY PROJECT
Last major bridge finished in $300M Greenville road project
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina road crews have opened the final bridge of a $300 million project to untangle the busiest highways in Greenville. The ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the end of major work on Interstates 85 and 385 was Friday. About 220,000 vehicles pass through the area each day and the tight loops and merges slowed down traffic. Crews built 10 new bridges, substantially rehabilitated two others and widened both I-85 and I-385 as part of what was called the 85-385 Gateway Project. Up next are even bigger, possibly $1 billion projects — untangling Interstates 20,26 and 126 in Columbia and Interstates 26 and 526 in North Charleston.