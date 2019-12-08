Jones hits 32, Coastal Carolina slips past Winthrop 92-88

Coastal Carolina had trailed for most of the contest before Keishawn Brewton nailed a 3-pointer to go out front 84-82 with 1:54 remaining in the game. Winthrop’s Josh Ferguson reclaimed the advantage with a trey. Jones answered with a 3 for an 87-85 lead with 1:46 remaining before Winthrop took the lead again after Chandler Vaudrin’s 3-pointer with :56 left. Jones followed with the layup that gave the Chanticleers the lead for good with :42 remaining.