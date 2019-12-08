First Alert Forecast: shower chances return, brief warm up in store

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Hope your weekend has treated you well so far. A new low pressure system will pool moisture and reform scattered showers, but not until the evening. Rain odds will grow from 0% to start the day to 20% by the late afternoon and surge to 50% overnight. A dry outcome for Wilmington’s holiday parade is certainly possible and we will hope for this as we cautiously monitor radar trends.