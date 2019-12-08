First Alert Forecast: shower chances return, brief warm up in store

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Hope your weekend has treated you well so far. A new low pressure system will pool moisture and reform scattered showers, but not until the evening. Rain odds will grow from 0% to start the day to 20% by the late afternoon and surge to 50% overnight. A dry outcome for Wilmington’s holiday parade is certainly possible and we will hope for this as we cautiously monitor radar trends.
This low pressure system will have some staying power for rain odds of to 40% Monday through Tuesday, 40% Tuesday night, and 10 to 20% Wednesday. Thunder appears possible but most of the showers are likely to be lightning-free.
Temperatures, both high and low, will gradually warm through the early week, topping off in the low 60s Sunday and low and middle 70s Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Lows will grow significant;y from their start in the 30s and 40s this morning to the mid 50s tonight to near 60 tomorrow night.
Thanks for trusting your First Alert Forecast!
