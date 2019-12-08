First Alert Forecast: Roller coaster temperatures, with rain chances through the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Hope you are enjoying your weekend so far!
A warm front will be moving north across the area this evening and overnight, bringing with it an increase of rain chances through the afternoon and overnight hours. If you live closer to the coast, you have a greater chance of hearing a rumble of thunder or two!
If you’re heading to the Christmas Parade tonight, be sure to monitor the radar on your WECT Weather App and bring an umbrella!
Temperatures will rise into the middle 70s by Tuesday ahead of a cold front which will drop temperatures down into the 50s by midweek.
Rain chance remain around 30% through the week. By Friday, a low pressure system will push into the area, from the gulf, bringing in some soggy weather next weekend.
