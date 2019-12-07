Yard sale December 7

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -
New Hanover County
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
301 Silver Lake Road, Wilmington
Clothes all sizes, Electronics, coats, pants, men’s and women’s and children shoes and a whole bunch of other things
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
4975 Summerswell Lane SE Southport
Selling many pieces of home decor, art, seasonal items and furniture. .....all at our version of a “Black Friday” sale
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
814 Salix Drive, Wilmington
Everything must go. Prices are negotiable and reasonable. Tools, housewares, you name it we got it. We have a set of lighthouse dishes for sale. It is missing only 3 soup bowls. It has 13 bowls, 16 cups, 16 dinner plates and 16 salad plates. Asking $45.00 but will discuss price.
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
226 N Colony Circle, Wilmington (near Wade Park in Millbrook area)
Furniture, electronics, neon Budweiser sign, stereo, stetson hat in original box, 24 inch Sanyo flat screen TV, monitors, various kitchen items, 1970 Farrah Fawcett poster and various types of equipment/items. We will be keeping warm in garage due to cool season.
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
507 Sandcastle Court, Wilmington
GREAT Sale !! Ladies clothes (many sizes) and many with tags still on !! Leather sofa and recliner, LOTS of framed prints, Waltham mantle clock, stone / glass end tables, lamps, mirrors, end tables, mid century TV stand, TV’s, wood bench, glass top foyer table, antique sewing machine and table, bar stools, metal outdoor bench, cement yard decor, twin beds, wicker dressers, file cabinets, printer, desk, coronet, sheet music, storage cabinets, end tables, sofa, exercise equipment including treadmill, inversion table and recumbent bike, KitchenAid mixer and other small appliances and kitchen items, refrigerator, washer / dryer, rolling tool box, power, hand and some yard tools, bikes, down riggers and LOTS more to be unloaded and added !!
8 a.m. -12 p.m.
5108 Lancome Court, Wilmington
Books, Clothes and so SO much more!
Perpetual yard sale
9976 Sidbury Road, Wilmington
Christmas decorations, nautical items, antique Johnson outboard motor signs, collector barbies, toddler car seat, kitchen utensils, pots and pans, boating supplies, fishing rods, and so much you must come by and pick up some great deals
8 a.m.- 1 p.m.
1209 Audubon Boulevard, Wilmington
Miscellaneous / some vintage
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
612 South Thirteenth Street, Wilmington
Christmas decorations, clothing, household items and much more
8 a.m. - ?
5039 Pine Street, Wilmington
Hand-made art , some craft supplies, some household & Christmas items
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
5118 Everette Court, Wilmington
New surf/skate, store display fixtures, bar decor, men/women’s clothing, toys, household items
Brunswick County
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
531 Cherokee Road, Boiling Springs Lakes, Southport
Household goods and some tables, flower pots
Pender County
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
146 Candlewood Drive, Hampstead
Baby/child gear, new/gently used toys, household items, decor, name brand items, clothing, Christmas decorations (some items are brand new!)
