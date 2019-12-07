Male victim taken to hospital after ninth Wilmington shooting in two weeks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police responded to a shooting on 12th and Greenfield streets just before 8 p.m. Friday.
The police department’s spokesperson, Linda Thompson, confirms a male in his late 40s was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Officers were called to the scene after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. On arrival, police found the man bleeding and cared for him until EMS arrived.
A neighbor says he was sitting inside his house watching TV when he heard shots ring out. When he ran outside, he found the victim bleeding in the street.
The shooting comes as Wilmington has seen an increase in gun violence. Eight people have been injured in nine shootings in just two weeks.
Police say most of the shootings are gang or drug related.
Police raced to N 6th Street on December 1, after hearing shots fired and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. While another shooting was reported on November 28, officers believe it was an isolated, domestic crime. The seventh was reported on Orange Street on Wednesday, Dec. 4 and news of shooting number eight came down around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5.
Police have been unsuccessful in arresting the individuals accused of firing the shots.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Wilmington police at (910)-343-3620 or visit www.tip708.com to submit an anonymous tip. You can also submit an anonymous tip via text by sending a message to “CRIMES” and starting your message with “Tip708″.
