Wilmington Police investigate a Friday night shooting, the tenth in two weeks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police responded to what could be the 10th shooting in the city in just two weeks.
Officers responded to a Shotpotter alert at 4133 Princess Place Drive Friday night at 10:38, which is a Sam’s Food Mart. When they arrived, they found the store’s front glass completely broken out. Officers say witnesses stated there had been a shooting in the parking lot.
Officers were then notified by New Hanover Regional Medical Center that a victim had been transported from that food mart with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police believe the shooting happened when someone in a dark-colored vehicle drove past the store and shot at the victim.
There will be increased police patrols in an effort to stop shootings for the next several weeks. Police are asking for the community’s help to share any information about the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-343-3609 or use the online Text-a-Tip link.
