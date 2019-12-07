Lee County downs New Hanover in 3AA East Final

SANFORD, N.C. (WECT) - No. 1 Lee County (15-0) beat second-seeded New Hanover (13-2), 34-9, in the 3AA East Final on Friday night.
“My hats off to Lee County they played a beautiful game,” said New Hanover coach Dylan Dimock. “They are a really good football team. We had chances but didn’t capitalize.”
The Yellow Jackets AJ Boulware rushed for 244 yards on 28 carries and scored four touchdowns (1, 70, 52, 5).
The Wildcats trailed 14-9 at halftime and there only offense came off the foot of senior kicker Owen Daffer who hit three field goals (44, 21, 45).
“I am really proud of my 22 seniors,” said Dimock. “They came in a really worked hard.”
Lee County will face Weddington next week in the 3AA state championship.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.