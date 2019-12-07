Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

COOPER-LETTER-TEACHERS
N Carolina Gov. Cooper on teacher pay: 'I am doing my part'
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has written North Carolina public school teachers explaining his side as to why they haven't gotten meaningful raises because of the extended state budget impasse. Cooper's office said on Friday it sent a letter to public school principals across the state with the request it be forwarded to teachers and staff. The Democratic governor asks educators to tell legislators to negotiate with Cooper. The deadlock began in June when Cooper vetoed the full budget. Republicans say Cooper's repeated vetoes of legislation containing raises show he's not serious about helping educators.
TWITTER THREAT
Man convicted of death threat against Muslim candidate
A North Carolina man has been convicted of a charge he anonymously threatened to lynch a Muslim-American man who ran for a state Senate seat in Virginia. Joseph Cecil Vandevere faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison following his conviction Friday in federal court in Asheville, North Carolina. His trial started Thursday. A sentencing date wasn't immediately set. Vandevere was charged in June with interstate communication of a threat to injure a person in connection with a tweet directed at candidate Qasim Rashid. The tweet included a picture of a lynching and read, “VIEW YOUR DESTINY.”
CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-NORTH CAROLINA
UNC students march, protest Confederate statue settlement
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Protesters have gathered at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and marched to an administration building to criticize a legal settlement that will turn a toppled Confederate statue over to a group of Confederate descendants. The News & Observer reports about 200 campus community members met at the location where the monument once stood. Leaders of black student groups expressed disappointment and outrage with the decision. A judge approved the settlement last week in response to a lawsuit filed by the Sons of Confederate Veterans. The system will also endow a $2.5 million trust for its preservation.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-NORTH-CAROLINA-HOLDING
North Carolina Rep. Holding won't seek 2020 reelection
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican Rep. George Holding won't run for reelection, as a recent redistricting made his current district skew to the left. Holding announced his decision on Friday. Holding represents the 2nd Congressional District, which was dramatically altered by the state legislature a few weeks ago because state judges ruled it was likely the previous map was tainted with extreme partisan bias favoring the GOP. Holding acknowledged the remap was part of the reason he won't run. He's a former U.S. attorney who was first elected to the House in 2012.
MISSING MAN-BODY FOUND
Missing Virginia man found dead on Blue Ridge Parkway
BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — The body of a missing Virginia man was found near the Thunder Ridge Overlook parking area off the Blue Ridge Parkway. National Park Service Rangers received a call that a body was found near a hiking trail less than a mile away from the parking area in Bedford County. Rangers identified the body as 63-year-old James Albert Hogue of Bristow. Rangers noticed Hogue's unoccupied motorcycle on Oct. 26. It's very common for vehicles to be left at overlook parking areas while owners hike. But two days late, authorities began searching for Hogue. The cause of death is under investigation.
CITY WORKER SALARY
N Carolina mayor wants to hike salaries for 900 city workers
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina mayor wants to increase salaries for hundreds of city workers, saying he recently learned only a portion of such workers can afford to live in the city. The Fayetteville Observer reports Mayor Mitch Colvin on Monday announced an initiative to raise the salaries of all full-time city employees to a “livable wage" of $16 per hour. He says he asked the city manager how many workers could afford to live in Fayetteville and learned only 700 out of 1,600 could afford the average monthly rent of $819. He says a study showed a $16 hourly wage would change that.
ASSISTANT POLICE CHIEF-INVESTIGATION
North Carolina police investigate audio detailing abuse
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — An investigation is underway following the release of an audio recording in which the assistant police chief in Winston-Salem apparently admits to physically assaulting his wife. The Winston-Salem Journal reports city officials have acknowledged that they are conducting an internal personnel investigation in Assistant Police Chief William Penn after the recording was posted to Facebook last month. On the audio, Penn can be heard saying he grabbed his wife by the throat, pushed her against a wall and slammed her onto a couch, but his attorney says he denies an assault occurred.
FATAL SHOOTING-SUSPENDED SENTENCES
2 people charged in fatal shooting get suspended sentences
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Two people charged in the murder of a North Carolina man have received suspended sentences after pleading guilty to reduced charges. News sources report 62-year-old Bernabe Dubon was shot in June 2017 as he headed for a store in Durham to send money to family members outside the U.S. According to prosecutors, Kenneth Gibbs and Monet Wise had cooperated with investigators in the case against the gunman, Khalil Knight. During a hearing on Thursday, Wise and Gibbs pleaded guilty to attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy. Both of their sentences were suspended in lieu of two years of supervised probation.