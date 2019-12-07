Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina mayor wants to increase salaries for hundreds of city workers, saying he recently learned only a portion of such workers can afford to live in the city. The Fayetteville Observer reports Mayor Mitch Colvin on Monday announced an initiative to raise the salaries of all full-time city employees to a “livable wage" of $16 per hour. He says he asked the city manager how many workers could afford to live in Fayetteville and learned only 700 out of 1,600 could afford the average monthly rent of $819. He says a study showed a $16 hourly wage would change that.