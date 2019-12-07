First Alert Forecast: a wet end to the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! I hope you are enjoying this beautiful sunshine we have today!
A warm front will be moving north across the Carolinas tomorrow, bringing with it an increase of rain chances through the evening. If you live closer to the coast, you have a greater chance of hearing a rumble of thunder or two!
Temperatures will rise into the middle 70s by Tuesday ahead of a cold front which will drop temperatures down into the 50s by midweek.
Rain chance remain around 30% through the week. By Friday, a strong front will push into the area, bringing a potentially soggy weekend.
