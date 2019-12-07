Decorated boats spread Christmas cheer in Island of Lights Flotilla

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A dozen boats showcased the holiday spirit in the 2019 Christmas Flotilla as part of the 25th Island of Lights celebration in Carolina Beach.
The boats made their way from Snow’s Cut to the boat basin hearing cheers and applause from fans gathered on both sides of the waterway. Once the boats arrived at the basin, they paraded past the judges who scored the entries on appearance, originality and crew spirit.
As in years past, the entries fall into one of three categories: under 18 feet in length, 18-24 feet, and over 24 feet. Winners of each category receive $300 and second place finishers receive $150. There is also a $300 prize for the People’s Choice winner that receives the most votes by text message. The Best Overall prize, which goes to the boat with the highest score of all the entries, is worth $400.
For more information on the schedule of events for the 2019 Island of Lights celebration, click here.
