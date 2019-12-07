Children of all needs can visit with Santa this holiday season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Children with special needs are invited to meet Santa Claus this holiday season.
Mayfaire is hosting its annual Santa Cares event. It’s a sensory-friendly experience exclusively for families with children with special needs. During the event, there will be accommodations made to support sensory, physical, and development needs for children of the community including muting mall music and keeping lights dim.
The event includes crafts, activities with The STEM Labs, and of course, Santa Claus.
Santa Cares is in partnership with the Autism Society of North Carolina.
The event is free on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m at the Mayfaire Town Center.
