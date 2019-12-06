Woman wanted in Texas arrested in N.C. after car chase through two counties

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman wanted in Texas was arrested in the eastern North Carolina after a car chase through two counties.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office says they received word that Tiffany Ellis, 40, would be at the Walmart on NC 24 in Richlands Thursday night. She was wanted on property crime charges in Texas.
When deputies tried to arrest her, a car chase began.
The Highway Patrol says she was going more than 100 miles per hour on the opposite lane of the highway.
Nobody was hurt, but troopers say she nearly hit several cars head-on.
Troopers eventually forced her off the road in Beaulaville in Duplin County and she hit a garage-like building before being arrested.
She is currently facing charges in both Texas and Onslow County.
Deputies say she is at the Onslow County Detention Center under no bond awaiting extradition back to Texas.
