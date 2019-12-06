Woman injured in Brunswick County assault

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - A female victim was injured Thursday night in Brunswick County after deputies responded to a call about an assault with a handgun.
The incident report notes law enforcement responded to Adelaide Drive in Bolivia at 7:55 p.m. on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. The weapon listed in the report is a handgun.
A spokesperson for the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office confirms one female victim was injured in the assault. Investigators were unable to discuss the nature or extent of her injuries.
The report had no information about a possible suspect in the case.
