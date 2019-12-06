Wilmington-shot ‘Reprisal’ debuts on Hulu

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The first season of the Wilmington-shot television series Reprisal is now available for streaming on Hulu.
The show stars Abigail Spencer (Timeless, Mad Men) as a relentless femme fatale who, after being left for dead, sets out to take revenge against her brother and the Banished Brawlers — his bombastic gang of gearheads.
TVLine reports that Spencer’s character, Katherine Harlow, survives the near-fatal encounter with the gang. Years later, she resurfaces as Doris Quinn, a soft-spoken blonde who is furtively unfurling a dark “revengenda.”
Crews for Reprisal wrapped production on the show in November, having filmed in and around the Port City since mid-June.
All ten episodes of the first season were released on Friday.
