Wilmington half marathon kicks off Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Whether you’re running a half marathon or running errands downtown Saturday, you’ll want to check out the Historic Half Marathon course.
The Wilmington Historic Half Marathon begins on Front Street, continues over the Isabella Holmes and Cape Fear Memorial bridges and wraps around Greenfield Lake and finishes on the Riverwalk. A finish line party will be held afterwards at the Shell, complete with live music, drinks and BBQ.
Coastal Race productions says the race is the largest half marathon in downtown Wilmington. The race is also connected to RaceJoy, an app that verbally tells competitors historic information as the cruise past downtown landmarks and allows friends and family to see where individual runners are on the course and cheer them on.
The 5K begins at 7 a.m. and the half marathon kicks off at 8:15 a.m. Saturday, December 7.
The website says the 5K has a 90 minute time limit and the half marathon has a 3.5 hour time limit.
