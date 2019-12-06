Unique townhouse in historic Wilmington all about location, location, location

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the saying goes, when it comes to real estate, it’s all about “location, location, location.”
Kathleen Baylies, with Just For Buyers Real Estate, is seeing that trend of people looking to give up a little more room for the chance to live within walking district of everything historic Wilmington has to offer.
“Three words come to mind describing this townhouse,” Baylies said. “Charming, compact and convenient — it’s everything you need in a home in a little less than 1,200 square feet, all in the perfect location.”
The address showcased the week of December 6 is 108 Anne Street in Wilmington and is listed for $399,000.
The main floor features an open floor plan, with a gas fireplace. There is a large enough dining area to seat six people and the smaller kitchen is attractive with full sized appliances.
The home also features two bedrooms on the upper floor and a full bath for each bedroom.
“The outside of this home is as lovely as the inside with two small balconies on the front of the house," Baylies said. “The larger of the two is off the living room, the other is off the master bedroom, both are great perches for watching neighborhood activity.
If you’re looking for outdoor space with privacy, there’s a patio deck, that’s completely fenced in with room for a grill. The townhouse also has an over-sized one car garage and an off-street parking space.
