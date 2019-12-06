Twins from Wilmington get their big break in ‘The Politician’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Trey and Trevor Eason, twins from Wilmington, got a lot of buzz for their roles in the Netflix show, The Politician.
The two actors, who are graduates of New Hanover High School, now call New York home. They will join us on WECT News First at Four Friday.
The Politician was created by Ryan Murphy (Glee and American Horror Story) and his writing partners Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan.
The show follows the story of Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) as the teen, obsessed with becoming president of the United States, navigates the politics of high school first.
Trey and Trevor play Hobart’s evil step brothers.
The first season was released on Netflix on September 27, 2019.
A second season is in the works, with Judith Light and Bette Midler added to the cast.
