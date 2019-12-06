Twins from Wilmington get their big break in ‘The Politician’

View this post on Instagram

Even in times where it feels like the entire world is blowing up all around me it's you and your love that brings me back to peace. For everyone that asks, yes it is absolutely amazing having an identical twin. And no, we can't explain it. It's one of those things that just can't be put into words. It's something that makes me wonder how people get through life without a twin. I love you bro and we can/will make it through absolutely everything that's thrown our way.