TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure information for tonight’s Carolina Beach Christmas Parade

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Heading to the Carolina Beach Christmas Parade tonight? Here’s some information that could prove useful.
The parade, which gets under way at 7:30 p.m., will proceed from Atlanta Ave. down Lake Park Blvd. to the Federal Point Plaza.
The following road closures will be in place:
- Lake Park Blvd. from Fayetteville Ave. to Spartanburg Ave. will have intermittent closings from 5-7 p.m. while participants line up for the parade.
- Lake Park Blvd. between Town Hall/Dollar General to Spartanburg Ave. will be completely closed to traffic starting at 7 p.m. and will re-open after the parade is over.
- During the parade, all traffic will be detoured onto Dow Rd. and Ocean Blvd.
