TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure information for tonight’s Carolina Beach Christmas Parade
Carolina Beach Christmas Parade (Source: Town of Carolina Beach)
By WECT Staff | December 6, 2019 at 6:43 AM EST - Updated December 6 at 6:43 AM

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Heading to the Carolina Beach Christmas Parade tonight? Here’s some information that could prove useful.

The parade, which gets under way at 7:30 p.m., will proceed from Atlanta Ave. down Lake Park Blvd. to the Federal Point Plaza.

The following road closures will be in place:

  • Lake Park Blvd. from Fayetteville Ave. to Spartanburg Ave. will have intermittent closings from 5-7 p.m. while participants line up for the parade.
  • Lake Park Blvd. between Town Hall/Dollar General to Spartanburg Ave. will be completely closed to traffic starting at 7 p.m. and will re-open after the parade is over.
  • During the parade, all traffic will be detoured onto Dow Rd. and Ocean Blvd.

Posted by Town of Carolina Beach Government, NC on Thursday, December 5, 2019

