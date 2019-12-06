State fines Columbus County farmer for ‘drift damage’ from pesticide spray

CERRO GORDO, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has fined a Columbus County man after pesticide that was spread on his farm damaged a soybean crop at a neighboring farm.
According to a news release, Marshall D. Green agreed to pay $600 for the “drift damage” following an incident in June 2018.
A settlement agreement states that a worker on Green’s farm was spraying a mixture of Xtendimax, Makaze, Radiate, Strike Force, and Reign to his soybean field between June 5, 2018, and June 10, 2018, when “particles” or “vapors” from the chemical damaged an adjacent soybean field, which is against state law.
