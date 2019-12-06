New Hanover ready for battle with Lee County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Friday, the New Hanover (13-1) football team will travel to Sanford to face Lee County (14-0) in the 3AA East finals.
The Wildcats defense that is giving up just nine points per game will have to find a way to slow down a Yellow Jacket offense that is scoring 43 points per game.
“They are fast,” said Wildcat senior David Maccallum. “They like to run around and get the ball to their players. We just need to figure out how to contain them, honestly.”
Friday’s road trip will be one of the longest of the season for the Wildcats, and they have been preparing for it.
“We’ll go and eat lunch here,” said New Hanover coach Dylan Dimock. “We’ll ride up and stop at one of the rest areas and get off the bus. We’ll go to the college campus and just wander around. So, we’ll break the trip up to three 40 or 45 minute segments.”
Many of the seniors have experienced playing for a state championship and have been telling the underclassmen what to expect.
“It’s special, it’s something you won’t forget,” said Maccallum. “It’s honestly really fun. I tell them always be ready, it will get in your head at first. But you just have to be ready for it.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.