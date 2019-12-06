Leland first responders pack patrol car, fill firetruck with food for Brunswick Family Assistance

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Personnel from two of Leland’s public safety departments came together for a different kind of mission Friday.
Instead of collaborating on a car crash, house fire or other emergency, the Leland Police Department and Fire Department worked together to collect food for families in need — to Pack the Patrol Car and Fill the Firetruck.
Officers, firefighters and other personnel gathered at the Leland Walmart for the event that has been taking place regularly since 2017.
The program benefits Brunswick Family Assistance, which has offices in both Leland and Shallotte.
Deputy Chief of Police Brad Shirley said the effort is merely an extension of the mission the two organizations pursue every day.
“I think so much of what we do is serving others, and I think that’s vital to our role as Public Safety individuals whether it’s police or fire," he said. "It’s just a way to give back and to help families who may be in need, to help individuals who for whatever reason may need helping hand, and just a way that we can get back to the community also.”
Last year, the organizations collected over 3,100 pounds of food and more than $4,000 dollars, and Shirley said they hope to exceed that this year.
For those who want to donate but were unable to stop by the event, Shirley encouraged them to seek out Brunswick Family Assistance directly.
