‘Suspicious package’ turns out to be sprayer full of sand; S. 17th Street reopened to traffic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A suspicious package that shut down a section of South 17th Street Friday morning turned out to be a weed-killer-type spray bottle full of sand.
The Wilmington Police Department’s bomb squad responded to the 3100 block of South 17th Street near Independence Boulevard around 10 a.m. after receiving a report of a suspicious-looking object that was sitting near the roadway.
South 17th Street was briefly closed to traffic as the bomb squad examined the object.
Around 11:20 a.m., the all-clear was given and the road was reopened.
