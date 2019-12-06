‘Suspicious package’ turns out to be sprayer full of sand; S. 17th Street reopened to traffic

Law enforcement is investigating a “suspicious package" in the roadway Friday morning near the intersection of Independence Blvd. and S. 17th Street, according to New Hanover County dispatch. (Source: WPD)
By WECT Staff | December 6, 2019 at 10:02 AM EST - Updated December 6 at 11:21 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A suspicious package that shut down a section of South 17th Street Friday morning turned out to be a weed-killer-type spray bottle full of sand.

The Wilmington Police Department’s bomb squad responded to the 3100 block of South 17th Street near Independence Boulevard around 10 a.m. after receiving a report of a suspicious-looking object that was sitting near the roadway.

South 17th Street was briefly closed to traffic as the bomb squad examined the object.

Around 11:20 a.m., the all-clear was given and the road was reopened.

